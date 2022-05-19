Monroe-Woodbury school budget passes; incumbents re-elected

Monroe-Woodbury Central School District
Proposition 1: 2022-23 proposed budget: $201,524,574
Yes: 997
No: 721
Board of Education
Voters elected three Board of Education members to fill three available seats
*Suzanne Donahue: 1,232
*Staci McCleary: 1,115
Jeffery Reynolds: 1,023
Sergey Koyfman: 924.
*incumbents
Tuxedo Union Free School Districts
Proposition 1: Proposed 2022-23 budget: $13,962,045
Yes: 381
No: 118
Proposition 2: Shall the district be authorized to construct alterations and improvements to the district school buildings, inclulding to replace portion of the roofs at George F. Baker High School and George Grant Mason School and the replacement of deteriorated site railings at GGM for an amount not to exceed $2,000,000 and shall that amount be transferred from the “Buildings and Facilities Improvements Reserve Fund” to the capital fund for such purposes?
Yes: 421
No: 75
Proposition 3: Shall the districct approve teh energy perforamnce contract so the district can receive an additional 10 percent state aid on the energy performance improvements to the district’s buildings and facilities?
Yes: 455
No: 55
Voters elected three Board of Education members to fill three empty seats
Heather Kidde: 342*
Savatore Saetta: 222
* Daniel Castricone: 265
*Lucy Cerezo-Scully: 263
Kimberly Breiland: 265
Note: All election results are unofficial