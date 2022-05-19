Monroe-Woodbury school budget passes; incumbents re-elected

Monroe-Woodbury Central School District

Proposition 1: 2022-23 proposed budget: $201,524,574

Yes: 997

No: 721

Board of Education

Voters elected three Board of Education members to fill three available seats

*Suzanne Donahue: 1,232

*Staci McCleary: 1,115

Jeffery Reynolds: 1,023

Sergey Koyfman: 924.

*incumbents

Tuxedo Union Free School Districts

Proposition 1: Proposed 2022-23 budget: $13,962,045

Yes: 381

No: 118

Proposition 2: Shall the district be authorized to construct alterations and improvements to the district school buildings, inclulding to replace portion of the roofs at George F. Baker High School and George Grant Mason School and the replacement of deteriorated site railings at GGM for an amount not to exceed $2,000,000 and shall that amount be transferred from the “Buildings and Facilities Improvements Reserve Fund” to the capital fund for such purposes?

Yes: 421

No: 75

Proposition 3: Shall the districct approve teh energy perforamnce contract so the district can receive an additional 10 percent state aid on the energy performance improvements to the district’s buildings and facilities?

Yes: 455

No: 55

Board of Education

Voters elected three Board of Education members to fill three empty seats

Heather Kidde: 342*

Savatore Saetta: 222

* Daniel Castricone: 265

*Lucy Cerezo-Scully: 263

Kimberly Breiland: 265

*incumbents

Note: All election results are unofficial