Monroe-Woodbury Middle School names ‘Purple Pride’ winners

Monroe-Woodbury Middle School recently honored several students as part of the first quarter’s “Purple Pride” nominations. According to the school, these students were nominated based on the way in which they embody the school’s “CORE” values of Citizenship, Opportunity, Respect, and Empathy.

The recognition serves to acknowledge “the hard work put in every day to make our school an amazing place to learn,” the school said, adding, “this award recognizes the fact that the students nominated are doing the right thing, inside and outside of the classroom and are role models for the rest of the building.”

The honorees are:

Red House

Vivienne Scherback

Ryen Lesser

Mikayla Wilson

Blue House

Sophia Diaz

Ella Crowe

Brayden Fazio

Yellow House

Francis Gambino

Maria Cedeno Solano

Green House

Marrison Getty

Marcel Cynar