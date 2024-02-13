Monroe-Woodbury community drafts wish list for superintendent search

Monroe-Woodbury community members gathered at the high school and via Zoom to share the qualifications they hope will be exemplified by their future superintendent.

Representatives from District Wise Search Consultants, who were brought on by the M-W Board of Education to assist with the candidate search process, lead the meeting and provided insight into their role in the superintendent hiring process.

Speaking to the group via Zoom, District Wise partner Joann Kaplan commented, “We bring many views. Our one common thread is to do what’s right for children and for staff.”

With assurances that their feedback would be kept confidential, forum attendees, which included both parents and students, spoke freely about their concerns with the search process and what they would like the district to prioritize when choosing potential candidates for the position.

The ability to collaborate well with staff and faculty, high expectations of teachers and students, and a strong supporter of the arts were some of the qualifications M-W community members are seeking in candidates for superintendent. Others expressed an interest in a potential superintendent who can address issues of drug use and fighting at the high school level. A candidate with ample experience in special education was also seen as favorable.

Students representing the district shared many concerns expressed by the adults along with a desire for the future superintendent to be someone who would work with them. They also said they would like someone who stays connected to the community, noting that past administrators have been out of touch with the needs of students and families.

District Wise partner Bob Freier asked attendees whether superintendent candidates should have central office experience, as opposed to only building-level experience. He clarified that central office refers to anyone who works or has worked in a school district main office in the role of, for example, supervisor of curriculum. Building experience would refer to teachers, principals, assistant principals, and others who work in a specific school.

Hilary Grasso, a District Wise associate, emphasized that any applicant being considered for the role must have educational experience. She added that an overwhelming number of district administrators have classroom experience.

Members of the crowd responded, saying that they wouldn’t mind candidates who lack central office experience and had more respect for principals and others who “stayed in the trenches.”

Responding to questions about the lack of candidates from inside the M-W school district, Grasso encouraged the crowd to reach out to people they know and ask them to apply. Attendees were also assured that internal candidates, after going through the initial vetting process, would go through to the interview phase of the search process.

District Wise will gather feedback from the forum and produce a report for the board of education. Those who were unable to attend the meeting, or wish to provide their thoughts privately, may email mwsupsearch@districtwisesearch.com. Emails must be received by March 22 for inclusion in the report.