Monroe-Woodbury board analyzes superintendent’s budget recommendations, enrollment data

The Monroe-Woodbury board of education reviewed the superintendent’s budget recommendations and the district’s enrollment data at its Wednesday, April 8 meeting.

During the meeting, Superintendent Dr. Tracy Norman presented his budget recommendations for the 2026-27 school year, proposing a total general fund budget of $245,052,094.

Norman said the district is proposing a tax levy of $135,943,148, an increase of 1.95 percent from last year. He added that the tax cap is 2.86 percent, which he noted is the seventh year in a row that the district’s been below the tax cap.

In addition, the district is projecting $100,355,050 in state aid, an increase of about 6 percent or $5.7 million. Norman said state aid accounts for 41 percent of the district’s revenue, which he noted is about a 10 percent increase from 10 years ago. He added that the more state aid a district receives, the less burden there is on taxpayers.

Assistant Superintendent for Business and Management Services Patrick Cahill said the district is also proposing a new roof for Sapphire Elementary as part of the district’s capital project, which is estimated to cost $2.6 million. Cahill noted that the district intends to use $549,000 from the New York State EXCEL program and approximately $2 million from the capital reserve to fund the project.

Enrollment data

Additionally, administrators provided a presentation on the district’s enrollment for the school year, highlighting student enrollment by school, specialized instruction and support programs.

Dr. Eric Hassler, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction for grades six through 12, said the district tracks enrollment on a weekly basis, using weekly enrollment reports that look at class sizes across the district. He added that the district also looks at its staffing numbers to meet the needs of its enrolled students.

This year’s in-district student enrollment totals 6,206 students, a 2.7 percent decrease from last year’s total of 6,375. However, the district saw an increase in the number of District of Residence (DOR) students, which accounts for out of district-placed students and students receiving services from the district.

“While you see a decrease in straight enrollment numbers, that doesn’t tell the whole story of our students and their needs across the whole district,” Dr. Karin Morales, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction in UPK to grade five, said. “When we look at some of our students ... our students’ needs are not decreasing at the same trend or rate as our overall population.”

Morales said the district is seeing a “very rapid” growth in English as a New Language (ENL) students in comparison to other school districts. This year, ENL students make up 16 percent of the student population, an increase of eight percent from 2022. She added that in-district students with individualized education programs have maintained a steady growth, standing at 19 percent.

In addition, the rate of students receiving academic intervention services (AIS) has gradually decreased, but Morales noted that the number is not decreasing at the same level as student enrollment. This year, about 27 percent of students are receiving AIS. Of those students, 28 percent of AIS students are in tier three, which is the highest level of education intervention.

Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Christopher Berger said the district is recommending five positions to maintain the needs of the district’s programs. The recommendation includes three teachers, one psychologist and one JROTC instructor. Berger noted that 50 percent of the salary for the new JROTC instructor position is paid by the U.S. Army.

MWTA advocates for student and staffing needs

During public comment, members of the Monroe-Woodbury Teachers Association (MWTA) addressed the board regarding the proposed budget.

Darrell McElroy, president of MWTA, advocated for more staffing. While he acknowledged the addition of a new psychologist, he said that it may not be enough to address the needs of students. In addition, he urged for more full-time teacher aids to assist in delivering instruction.

“When I’m listening to my members, the consistent message they share with me is that they need more support in the classroom,” McElroy said. “Those supports are needed in the core academic program, as well as in specials and electives as student needs don’t evaporate when they move from ELA and math to art or physical education.”

Futhermore, Kasey Capen, executive vice president of the MWTA, addressed the board in support of the proposed budget. She emphasized the importance of working together to ensure that children and staff are supported.

“We know smaller class sizes, consistent support staff and early intervention are proven best practices,” Capen said. “Let’s work together to ensure that Monroe-Woodbury, our incredible district, continues to support our students, educators, staff and whole community by being the impressive model for others to follow.”