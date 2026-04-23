Monroe-Woodbury board adopts proposed 2026-27 budget

After weeks of deliberation, the Monroe-Woodbury board of education passed a resolution to adopt the 2026-27 proposed budget at its April 21 meeting, formally sending it to a public vote.

The district is proposing a budget of $245,052,094, a 3.3 percent increase from last year’s adopted budget. Within the budget, the district is recommending a tax levy of $135,943,148, an increase of 1.95 percent from last year. The district’s maximum allowable levy is $137,162,587, or 2.86 percent, marking the seventh consecutive year that the district’s been below the tax cap.

In addition, the district is also holding a vote on replacing the roof at Sapphire Elementary. The project is estimated to cost $2.6 million, using $549,000 from the New York State EXCEL program and approximately $2 million from the capital reserve to fund the project.

The public vote will be held on Tuesday, May 19 at Central Valley Elementary from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. For additional information on budget and voting information, including voter qualifications and absentee voting, visit the district’s website at https://www.mw.k12.ny.us/page/budget-infoion.

Orange-Ulster BOCES

Additionally, the board approved Orange-Ulster BOCE’s (OUB) 2026-27 administrative budget, which amounts to $10,134,905.

The board also casted votes for Lawrence Berger and Martha Bogart to fill the two vacant seats on the OUB Cooperative Board.