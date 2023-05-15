Monroe. Volunteers sought for Walton Lake clean up event

The Friends of Walton Lake (FoWL) invites the public to assist with a lake clean up on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will be held rain or shine with parking on Lakes Road, opposite Monarca Cantina Mexican Restaurant. Please carpool if possible, since parking spaces are limited.

In the past, volunteers have removed approximately two tons of trash including, car tires, lap top computers, derelict vessels, bottles, cans and objects that could not be identified.

Located approximately two miles southwest of the Village of Monroe on Lakes Road, Walton Lake covers 117 acres, has a maximum depth of 68 feet, and has an available boat launch on Lakes Road. Regulated by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (who stocks it every spring with 3,700 brown trout), the lake is home to Largemouth and Smallmouth Bass, Chain Pickerel, Rock Bass, Black Crappie, Pumpkinseed and Yellow Perch.

A volunteer group of nearly 100 concerned citizens, FoWL strives to keep area natural resources pristine by maintaining the environmental health and welfare of the lake.

To participate or for additional information, log onto the Friends of Walton Lake Facebook page.