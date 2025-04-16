Monroe. Upgrades at Airplane Park take off

Renovations to Airplane Park in the Village of Monroe, thanks in part to a strong contingent of volunteers.
The centerpiece of the park is, of course, the jet that was brought to Monroe from the former Utica-Rome Air Force Base in upstate Rome in August 1963 as a monument to the men who fought and died in the Korean War.
Although there have been upgrades over the years, there’s been nothing like what’s ahead. According to its posting online, village officials described the project thusly:
The Airplane Park is undergoing a major upgrade
The Village has been working with Play by Design on a new park design, special features that represent our unique history, while preserving the original plane and turntable.
This new playground will be all inclusive, ADA-accessible and for all abilities. Revitalizing this aging playground will create an inclusive space where all children, regardless of ability, can come together, connect, and thrive as a community.
Play by Design has been helping municipalities with community-built playgrounds for nearly 30 years.
Volunteers are still needed. Call 845 782-8341.