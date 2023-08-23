Monroe: Town Democratic Committee endorses Maureen Richardson and Bill Kazdan for town board

The Town of Monroe Democratic Committee has endorsed Maureen Richardson, the founder of Preserve Monroe, and Bill Kazdan for the two open Town Board seats in the upcoming election on Nov. 7.

“With this endorsement, the Democratic Committee has joined the coalition that Preserve Monroe represents, as it is the epitome of our Democratic ideals,” Chairman Thomas Kemnitz said in the press release announcing the endorsements.

“Throughout our history, our party has been driven by a profound mission to safeguard the environment, foster sustainable growth and ensure every citizen’s voice is heard in our vibrant community,” Kemnitz continued. “Our candidates pledge to represent your interests first, to advocate for open space, to preserve our rural character as we continue to grow and modernize, and to govern for the good of all citizens in the Town of Monroe.”

The committee will host a meet and greet fundraiser on Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Arrow Park, 1061 Orange Turnpike.

Tickets are available from $25.

Email preservemonroeny@gmail.com for more details and to RSVP by Sept. 3.