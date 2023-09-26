Monroe to hold ribbon cutting for new pickleball court

Monroe residents are invited to join town officials at they hold a ribbon cutting for the town’s new pickleball court on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. at Mombasha Park (405 West Mombasha Road).

Breakfast eats will be available for purchase from local food truck Kay & Kay Catering.

Pickleball’s popularity has been steadily growing for the past few years. The sport uses a badminton-sized court with the net set to a height of about 34 inches at the center. Equipment includes a perforated plastic ball and composite or wooden paddles about twice the size of ping-pong paddles. It can be played indoors or outdoors.

Happy pickleballing!