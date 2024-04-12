Monroe to hold inaugural ‘tree-mendous’ tree contest

Get out your measuring tape, it’s time to find the Town of Monroe’s most tree-mendous tree! The first annual Preserve Monroe Tree Contest sponsored in conjunction with Councilwoman Maureen Richardson will assist in the creation of Monroe’s new tree law and inventory as part of the observance of National Arbor Day on April 26. The town is challenging residents to find the biggest tree in their yard and measure it to see if it stands tall among all the other trees in Monroe, including the villages.

“Residents resoundingly recognize the importance of Monroe’s trees, and in our book, they’d all be award-winning... but this year, only three can win!” the town’s announcement explained.

One tree in each of the following categories will be chosen: Tree-mendous Trunk, Tree-mendous Canopy, and Councilwoman’s Choice. Contest entries will be accepted from now through May 15 from Monroe residents to determine the biggest tree in town. Winners in each category will receive a $50 gift card from local nursery Gray Barn Farms, just in time for “May flowers.”

Measurements should be taken fully around the tree at 4 foot 6 inches, referred to as “diameter at breast height” (DBH). Make your best guess at species, submit as many trees as you want, but just make sure they are bigger than 24 inches. Submissions should be sent to preservemonroeny@gmail.com with the subject line “Tree-mendous Tree Contest.”

Please include a photo of the tree, the contestant’s name, property owner’s name (if different), location of the tree, tree species, and circumference in inches. Make sure the email you use or include is active and one you frequently check in case the contest organizers need to contact you back. Winners will be chosen by Preserve Monroe alongside Councilwoman Maureen Richardson and will be publicly announced.

“Don’t tree-spass and have a tree-mendous time! Let the tree-hugging commence! “