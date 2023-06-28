Monroe. Sacred Heart Church food pantry seeking volunteers

Sacred Heart Church is in need of several volunteers to help with produce on Sundays for the food pantry.

They are looking for two to four people to pick up leftover produce from the Monroe Farmer’s Market on Sunday afternoons and bring to the Sacred Heart Chapel on Stage Road. The produce is distributed every Wednesday and families look forward to the fresh summer produce each week.

The schedule is very flexible, able to accommodate those who cannot commit to every weekend and would be a great opportunity for families in need of Confirmation service hours.

The food pantry serves members of the community who are in need. It is open every Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Parish Outreach Center.

Those interested in volunteering as well as those in need of food can email parishoutreach@sacredheartchurch.org for information.