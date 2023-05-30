Monroe. Parking restrictions on village roads through June 30

Beginning on Monday June 5, the Village of Monroe DPW will begin oil and chipping the following roads:

· Ashmore Place

· Forestdale Avenue

· Mine Road

· Brentwood Place

· Fredrick Drive

· O’Sullivan Lane

· Briarwood Avenue

· Holland Road

· Peter Bush Drive

· Colony Drive

· Iron Works Road Corlear Court

· Kit Court

Mayor Neil S. Dwyer is urging caution when traveling these roads.

Signage will be posted throughout the Village during the road work to alert motorists. Signage will also be posted on the roads after the work has been completed.