Monroe. Packages created for children with special needs

Chabad’s CTeen group created Sensory Passover Packages for Children with Special Needs. High School teens decorated festive boxes and filled them with sensory toys related to themes from the Passover story. The gifts will benefit The Friendship Circle, a new program Chabad recently initiated which connects teens to visit local children and teens with special needs.

CTeen, directed by Rabbi Pesach and Chana Burston, meets regularly to celebrate Jewish traditions, enjoy social events and community service projects. The CTeen group is led by five teen leaders, Ava Maier of Monroe, Ariel Koyfman of Chester, Amir Mosker of Monroe, Lola Sale of Highland Mills and Haley Olstein of Monroe.

Amir Mosker spoke to his peers about his experience as a Friendship Circle volunteer, describing it as “a fulfilling experience – I encourage my friends to try this unique new program,” he said.

CTeen meets at the new Chabad Center for Jewish life in Monroe, and has teens in attendance from across the County. For more information on CTeen programs and the Friendship Circle, log onto Chabadorange.com or email chana@chabadorange.com.