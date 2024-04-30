Monroe native Susan Pourfar performs on Broadway

Monroe native and Monroe-Woodbury High School alum Susan Pourfar can now be seen in the acclaimed Broadway play “Mary Jane,” written by Amy Herzog and starring Rachel McAdams (“Dr. Strange,” “The Notebook,” “Mean Girls”) in the titular role.

Pourfar plays two roles: Brianne, a Facebook friend, and Chaya, a Hasidic Jewish woman.

The two-act drama held its Broadway debut on April 23, and tells the story of Mary Jane, a single mother who, when faced with seemingly insurmountable odds, relies on unflagging optimism and humor, along with the wisdom of the women around her who have become a makeshift family, to take on each new day. But will inner strength and newfound friendships be enough to see her through?

The play is currently slated to run through June 16 at the Samuel J Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street, New York, NY). Tickets can be purchased via broadway.com.

The play is directed by Anna Kauffman and also features April Matthis as Sherry/Dr. Toros, Lily Santiago as Amelia/Kat, and Brenda Wehle as Ruthie/Tenkei.

Aside from starring in this Broadway play, Pourfar has had quite an acting career since her time at Monroe-Woodbury, acting for both the stage and screen. On stage, Pourfar performed in Nina Raine’s critically acclaimed “Tribes” at the Barrow Street Theatre, which earned her an Obie Award, a Theatre World Award and the Clarence Derwent Award from Actors’ Equity. Other New York theater credits include “Mary Page Marlowe” at Second Stage; “When the Rain Stops Falling” at the Lincoln Center Theater; “In The Wake,” “The Singing Forest,” and “The Poor Itch” at the Public Theater; “Women or Nothing” at the Atlantic Theater Company, and others. On television, Pourfar has appeared in the series “Black Mirror,” “The Staircase,” “The Sinner,” “Manifest,” “The Loudest Voice,” “Scandal,” “Elementary,” “Ray Donovan,” “Mr. Robot,” and “House of Cards.” Her film credits include “Manchester by the Sea,” directed by Kenny Lonergan; “Journal for Jordan,” directed by Denzel Washington; “In the Heights,” “Emelie,” “Irrational Man,” “Baby Ruby,” and the upcoming “Rosemead.”