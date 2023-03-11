Monroe. Museum Village welcomes volunteers

Founded in 1950 by Roscoe Smith, Museum Village of Old Smith’s Clove is dedicated to exploring and interpreting the late 19th-century in small town America.

Volunteers play a vital role at Museum Village, performing tasks that are necessary to fulfill the Museum’s mission to educate visitors. The volunteer program supports community involvement by providing supervised volunteer hours required by schools, religious programs and Girl, Boy, and Eagle Scout projects. They also welcome business, corporation, and other community service or civic volunteer programs.

The Museum is always looking for individuals who have a special skill or trade or just extra time. Schedules are flexible to meet the volunteer’s needs.

Volunteers assist with special events like No Scare Halloween and Christmas in the Village and also help inventory collections, clean buildings, help prepare materials for mailings and work with buildings and grounds crew to help with general upkeep. Benefits include free museum admission.

Located at 1010 Route 17M in Monroe, the Museum will open every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning April 15. Call 845-782-8248 or email info@museumvillage.org for information about becoming a volunteer.