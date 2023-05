Monroe Free Library will host its 2023 community yard sale on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on the grounds of the library at 44 Millpond Parkway.

More than 58 tables/vendors expected.

Meanwhile, the Friends of the MFL will be holding their book sale, also from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It will cost $1 per book or $5 for a bag of books.

The proceeds will be used to purchase furniture for the library’s Children’s Department.