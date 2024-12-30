Monroe Knights of Columbus to sponsor youth free throw competition

All boys and girls ages 9 to 14 are invited to participate in the local competition for the 2025 Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship. The local competition will be held on Saturday, January 18 at the Sacred Heart school gymnasium. Walk-in registration is from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The competition starts at 11:30 a.m. Participants must provide proof of age and written parental consent on the entry form. All participants must be present while their age category is shooting. There is no entry fee.

Winners will receive a patch and engraved plaque, and progress to the district competition with a chance to progress to the regional and state competition. All contestants at the local level are recognized for their participation in the event.

For additional information, contact Jim Banville at 845-502-1890.