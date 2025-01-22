x
Monroe Knights of Columbus announces free throw winners

Monroe. Four champions were crowned.

Monroe /
| 22 Jan 2025 | 08:10
    Michael Forsyth, Lucia Guzman, Mason Fileen, Jayden Becerril, Joshua Pallares, Andy Becerril, Austin Bernsley, Colin Frees, Raul Palomino, and Jim Banville. (Names not in order.) ( Photo provided)

Eight children from the Monroe area recently participated in the 2025 Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship; four were crowned champions. Monroe Council 2079 sponsored the local competition at the Sacred Heart school gymnasium. All youngsters ages 9 to 14 were eligible to participate.

Lucia Guzman captured the girl’s 9-year-old category. Joshua Pallares was victorious in the boy’s 10-year-old division. Austin Bernsley battled it out to capture the title for the boy’s 13-year-old category. Andy Becerril walked away with the crown in the boy’s 14-year-old division. There were no participants for the other divisions. Each contestant was allowed 15 free-throw attempts. The winners will continue to the District level competition scheduled for Monday, February 17.

Monroe Council 2079 sponsors this event every January. Look for announcements in the December/early January editions of The Photo News for competition details. Congratulations to all the winners!