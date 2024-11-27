Monroe Joint Fire District election

The annual election of the Monroe Joint Fire District will take place on December 10, from 3 to 9 p.m. at the fire district office at 406 North Main Street, Monroe.

Voters within the fire district will elect one fire district commissioner for a five-year term starting January 1, 2025, and ending December 31, 2029.

The Monroe Joint Fire District is administered by an elected five-person Board of Fire Commissioners. Each year one commissioner is elected for a five-year term. This year just one candidate will be on the ballot: Thomas Lowe, who currently serves as one of the commissioners.