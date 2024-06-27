Monroe issues boil water notice

The town of Monroe is asking the residents within Water District 14 to boil their water before using it: “Bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute, and cool before using. Or use bottled water certified for sale by the New York State Department of Health. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.”

This boil water notice applies to Center Hill Road, Hillside Road, Brook Drive, and Brookside Road.

What Happened?

According to the town, on June 26 at 8:30 p.m. the water system experienced a loss of power and pressure to the water svstem due to a severe storm.

“This problem indicates that harmful microbes may be present in your drinking water. Harmful microbes in drinking water can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms and may pose a special health risk for infants, some elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems. But these symptoms are not just caused by microbes in drinking water. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you should seek medical advice,” the town advised.

What is being done?

The town has contacted Orange & Rockland to restore power to the building and water samples are being taken “to ensure that the water is properly disinfected once power is restored.” The town will inform affected residents when tests show that they no longer need to boil their water.

For more information, contact: John Mulligan of the Town of Monroe Water Department at 845-782-8583 or the Orange County Health Department at 845-291-2331.

The town also urges residents to share this information with other people who drink this water.

The town added, “We sincerely apologize for any inconveniences this may cause. Thank you for your understanding and patience during this time. Stay safe!”