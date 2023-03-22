Monroe. Informational night open house at Town Hall

The Town of Monroe, the Village of Monroe and the Village of Harriman will hold an open house on March 29 at Town Hall, 1465 Orange Turnpike in Monroe. The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m.

The evening will include discussions about opportunities to fill board vacancies and volunteer for fire and ambulance, updating voter registration, and available programs at the library and Smith’s Clove Park. New residents will also have chance to meet local law enforcement and elected officials.

The Town Clerk’s Office will also be available for tax payments (no cash or credit card payments accepted), new or renewal of dog licenses (with proof of up-to-date rabies); notary services and E-Z Pass Tag and hunting/fishing license purchase

For more information, call 845-783-1900.