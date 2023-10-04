Monroe Gives seeks nominations for families in need

Every year, the non-profit Monroe Gives partners with the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District to “adopt” families in need to, as the organization says “ease their burden during the holiday season.”

This year, the organizers are opening up the list to nominated families in the area, and are seeking help from the public in making that happen. If you know of a local family in need of assistance receiving gifts this holiday season, complete Monroe Gives’ nomination form online by October 15.

Nominated families must live in the Monroe-Woodbury school district area.

Monroe Gives notes that all submissions will be carefully considered for the current year only. “Please be as descriptive as possible. Unfortunately, due to the number of nominees, not every family will be chosen... Nominators must be available for questions and assistance for Monroe Gives Captains to successfully serve the family.”

The nomination form can be accessed via the following link: tinyurl.com/MonroeGivesHolidayEvent.

Those interested in supporting this cause can also donate via Venmo or Paypal. For more information, email monroegives@gmail.com.