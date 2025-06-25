Monroe election results

Monroe Town Councilwoman Maureen Richardson will challenge incumbent Anthony Cardone for the position of Monroe Town Supervisor during the general election this November if the current numbers become official.

In a low-turnout race, Anthony Cardone edged out challenger Tim Mitts by a vote of 31 (about 54 percent) to 26 (about 46 percent) in the Conservative primary for Town Supervisor according to the County Board of Elections. Cardone may be listed under both the Conservative and Republican party line in the general election if declared the primary victor.

On his Facebook page, Mitts said that the Orange County Board of Elections had not declared a winner in the Conservative primary as of the morning of June 25. Citing the five-point spread between him and Cardone, Mitts said not all votes had been accounted for. As of press time, 100 percent of early voting and election day ballots were reported, according to Orange County Board of Elections. Absentee and early mail ballots remain partially reported.

Voter turnout was higher for the Democratic primary for Town Supervisor, with Councilwoman Richardson securing 450 votes or about 60 percent to beat challenger David A. Rabbitts, who garnered about 40 percent (304 total) of the votes.

In the Democratic primary for Town Council, Bethany Stephens and Luis Rivera came out on top. Each with about 30 percent of the total, they were separated by only two votes, with Stephens garnering 417 votes to Rivera’s 415.

All results are unofficial until the Board of Elections has certified the numbers.