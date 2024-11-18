Monroe CROP Hunger Walk raises thousands

On Sunday, October 27, on a beautiful fall day the CROP Hunger Walk took place around the picturesque Monroe Millponds. Many local organizations and individuals walked or donated. According to the coordinator, a total of 55 walkers raised over $6,000. Of the money raised, 25% will support local food pantries in southeastern Orange County, and the balance will go towards fighting hunger and providing disaster relief in the U.S. and worldwide.

The Walk’s Steering Committee expressed thanks to ShopRite and Stop & Shop for donating refreshments for the walkers, as well as The Photo News for publicizing this long-running community event.