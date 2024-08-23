Monroe Commons project to require multiple approvals

A resident of the neighboring property to a proposed two-lot subdivision on Lakes Road spoke out against the proposal during a public hearing at the August 20 Monroe Planning Board meeting, saying that she disagreed with the assumption that it would have minimal impact on the area. She said she would like to see more information and that her interactions with the project have left her with questions. The resident also said she was concerned about the size of the lot and the lack of division between it and her property.

During the meeting, the representative for the property explained that they were looking to split an existing 1.1-acre lot into two half-acre lots. The planning board agreed to give the project a negative declaration regarding the need for further environmental review. The board also noted the property’s location on a designated scenic road and as such has required a shared entrance of adjoining driveways to minimize the number of curb cuts along the scenic road.

Regarding the size, Planning Board Chair Bonnie Franson explained that the initial application was for three homes and was reduced to two. She also noted that it has been in front of the planning board for some time.

The board agreed that additional screening would help mitigate some of the issues brought up by the concerned resident and asked the applicant to prepare ideas. The public hearing for the project will remain open until September 17.

Monroe Commons

The planning board continued its review of the proposed Monroe Commons on Nininger Road and accepted the applicant’s Final Environmental Impact Statement. According to the planning board attorney, the project requires zoning amendments from the town board before the planning board can issue any approval. In addition, because portions of the property are in the village of Woodbury, village of Kiryas Joel and the town of Palm Tree, respectively, the site plan would need additional approvals from these municipalities.

Addressing traffic concerns, a representative for the project claimed that it is intended to serve the Kiryas Joel community and will likely see more traffic coming to and from that village as opposed to Woodbury Common, which has more traffic coming off of the throughway and Route 17.

Other issues raised by the board included who would manage fire and emergency services and whether the desired sewer connection was at capacity. In addition, the board requested the property color changed to better blend in with the surrounding environment.

Other business

The board also reviewed a proposal for a two-family home on one lot of a three-lot subdivision and determined it to be a type 2 action under SEQR. The board also directed their attorney to draft a subdivision plan resolution and special permit for a three-lot subdivision on Seven Springs Road. The project was previously given a negative SEQR declaration and the subject of a public hearing.

Although the Monroe Planning Board was only asked, and permitted, to give an opinion on the Mary Crest Project at Blooming Grove, Franson recused herself, saying she was involved with a local law regarding what was prohibited on ridge line areas. The engineer for the planning board explained that the project does run into the town of Monroe, but no changes are planned. In addition, the attorney noted that while this board cannot control what another town does, it should still make its concerns known.

The planning board also reviewed the town’s proposed amendment to its tree preservation law. Franson suggested a larger region under the definition of native trees and a more specific definition of what is permitted under tree removal. The board also discussed the role of the building inspector in tree preservation enforcement.