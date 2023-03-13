Monroe. Clean Sweep is coming to town

The Greater Monroe Chamber of Commerce along with the Village of Harriman, Village of Monroe and the Town of Monroe are preparing for the annual Monroe Clean Sweep event on Saturday, April 22 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The event will begin at the St. Anastasia Church parking lot on Route 17M in Harriman. Resident volunteers, organizations and local businesses are needed to assist in “sweeping” the town and villages of littered areas.

Tire recycling (rimless only), paper shredding and electronics recycling services will also be available at no cost to all Town of Monroe residents.

For more information and to register for participation in this event, please visit www.gmcoc.com.