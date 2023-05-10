Monroe. Billing control clerk for water department sought

The Village of Monroe Water Department seeks a detail-oriented, responsible individual with excellent people and administrative skills.

The work involves responsibility for routine clerical and keyboarding tasks in connection with office organization and the preparation of the Village’s quarterly water bills. Work is performed under the general supervision of the Water Plant Operator and involves the exercise of independent judgement and accuracy in maintaining computer files on all water customers and in the billing of customers for water use.

Applicant must be able to work independently as well as demonstrate proficiency in Microsoft Word and Excel. Bookkeeping skills a plus. Appointee will be subject to a background check. Hourly salary is dependent on experience.

Please submit resume and cover letter to Mayor Neil Dwyer, 7 Stage Road, Monroe, NY 10950.

The Village of Monroe is an Equal Opportunity Employer.