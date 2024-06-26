Mitts wins Conservative primary

The preliminary Conservative primary election results for NYS Senate District 42 show Tim Mitts ahead of Dorey Houle by just 49 votes. The unofficial vote tallies per the NYS Board of Election are as follows: Tim Mitts with 426 votes and Dorey Houle with 377.

Since Houle is also the sole the Republican candidate for the Senate seat, she will still appear on the general election ballot on the Republican line and Mitts will appear on the Conservative line (pending certification of Tuesday night’s results). James Skoufis will appear on the Democratic Party line.

The general election will take place November 5, with early voting starting October 26.