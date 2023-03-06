Middletown. Authentic British ‘Fish & Chips’ Lenten dinner

Grace Episcopal Church will present a traditional fish & chips dinner on Friday, March 10, 2023 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. The church is located at 12 Depot St. in Middletown.

In addition to homemade fresh-cut “chips,” cole slaw and fish, dessert and beverages are included.

Tickets at $18 ($12 for children 12 and under) are available in advance by calling the church office at 845-343-6101. Purchasing tickets early, rather than at the door, is encouraged, as last year the dinner was sold out. Take out is also available.