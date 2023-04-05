Meet the Monroe Conservation Commission

If you browse the Town website or review Town Board meeting minutes, you may notice an entity called the Monroe Conservation Commission (MCC). Who are they and what do they do?

The Commission is empowered to advise the Town Board and Planning Board on matters affecting the preservation, development and use of the natural and man-made features and conditions within the Town of Monroe. Their task is to assist in evaluating proposed land developments and performing project site walks to assess impacts on trees and the overall environment.

The MCC also conducts educational activities for the community and is involved with efforts to help Monroe become a New York State Climate Smart Community (CSC). CSC is a New York State program that helps local governments take action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to a changing climate. The program offers grants, rebates for electric vehicles, and free technical assistance.

The MCC members are:

· Dennis Fordham – Dennis is the MCC Chair and is a retired consultant engineer and project manager for rail transportation infrastructure planning, design and construction.

· Nina Petito – Nina is the MCC Secretary and was a loyal Brooklynite, graduate of Hunter College, and Assistant Department Manager for a naval architect firm.

· Charlie Pakula – Charlie is a member of the Lions Club, the Rotary Club, SCORE Business Mentoring SBA Knights, a New York Boy Scout Leader, and a United States Air Force Veteran commander.

· Mario Gutierrez – Mario is a nonprofit professional in senior leadership at a legal services organization with a master’s degree in international relations.

· Sam Ventola – Sam owns a tree farm in Monroe and works in New York City on the Broadway musical “Aladdin.”

· Fred Schuepfer – Fred works as an engineer and is a member of Monroe United Methodist Church and a volunteer at the Monroe Community Emergency Food Pantry.

To connect, please reach out using the online contact form at https://monroeny.org/Contact.