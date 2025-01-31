Matthew Hemmer named Coach of the Year

Coach and Smith Clove Elementary teacher Matthew Hemmer was named the High School Boys Cross Country Coach of the Year for New York State by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) for the second consecutive year, the school district shared. He has coached cross country since 2004 and ran for the Crusaders from 1992 to 1994.

Under Coach Hemmer’s guidance, the boys’ cross-country season secured local victories in the OCIAA and Section 9 Class A Championship races. At the state level, the Crusaders earned the programs first NYSPHSAA Class A State Championship on November 16, and backed it up a week later with their third consecutive New York Federation State Championship. For the second straight year, the Crusaders earned the right to compete at the Nike National Championship in early December and finished in 20th place.