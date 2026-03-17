M-W High School senior seeks support for Eagle Scout project

Sebastian Sequeiros, a senior at Monroe Woodbury High School and member of Boy Scout Troop 440 of Monroe, seeks community support for his Eagle Scout project to ensure donations can be properly received at the Sacred Heart Church.

Sequeiros shared that the Sacred Heart - St Patrick Church Parish Outreach program, which provides essential clothing and household goods to the Monroe community, is operating out of a deteriorating 10x12-foot shed that has become inadequate for the community’s growing needs.

“My Eagle Scout project aims to solve this by managing the professional relocation and total renovation of a much larger 12x18-foot storage facility. In coordination with Mr. Shed Inc. of New Windsor, I am leading the effort to move this larger structure to Sacred Heart’s property from Saint Patrick’s Church in Highland Mills,” Sequeiros said.

Sequeiros’ plans for the relocated shed include installing a new exterior door and two windows on a different wall to improve accessibility and natural lighting. He also intends to paint the shed’s exterior to match an existing shed on the property and to construct new shelving units inside to optimize organization and storage capacity.

“The larger and improved storage space will increase the program’s efficiency by creating a centralized and accessible drop-off location for community members. With better organization and protection of donated goods, the parish will be able to preserve more usable items, reduce waste, and spend less time managing overcrowded or deteriorating storage conditions. Most importantly, this project will enhance the parish’s ability to serve individuals and families in need by ensuring that donated items remain in good condition and are readily available for distribution. Overall, the project provides a long-term solution that strengthens the Parish Outreach Program and will continue to benefit both the church and the greater Monroe Woodbury community for many years,” Sequeiros said.



Community members can support Sequeiros’ initiative through monetary donations or the contribution of construction materials (lumber, paint, and shelving). He also needs volunteers to assist with the hands-on renovation of the new storage facility.

“Whether people are a skilled tradesperson or simply a neighbor willing to lend a hand, their time will directly help the Sacred Heart - St. Patrick Outreach Program,” said Sequeiros.

Donations can be made to Sebastian Sequeiros via Venmo at @SebSequeiros or via Zelle sacredhearteagleproject@gmail.com.

If people would like to join the ‘work crew’ days, they can contact Sequeiros at SacredHeartEagleProject@gmail.com for the project schedule or different ways to donate.