Local transportation business with ties to Monroe indicted

On July 3, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the arrests and indictments of Daler Yuldashev and Damir Yuldashev, their company DYD Universe, Inc. (DYD), and Nigina Iskandarova for allegedly being involved in a scheme that stole over $2.3 million from Medicaid and paid illegal kickbacks to Medicaid recipients. Daler and Damir Yuldashev operated DYD as a medical transportation provider and allegedly used it to overcharge Medicaid millions of dollars in fees by billing for fake trips and adding fake tolls to the rides they provided. Along with Iskandarova, they also allegedly paid kickbacks to Medicaid recipients to recruit more customers.

DYD operates out of a location in Newburgh. However, according to county property data, the company’s ownership is based in the town Monroe at 16 Links Ct. County records also show Nigina Iskandarova as owning the 16 Links Ct. address, as well as another home in the village of Monroe.

“Medical transportation providers are an essential service for New Yorkers who lack the resources to travel to receive care,” said AG James. “These individuals abused our health care system and stole millions of taxpayer dollars meant to provide care for New Yorkers in need. Taking advantage of Medicaid recipients is reprehensible, and my office will always ensure those who attempt to illegally profit from health care fraud face justice.”

In the indictment announcement, James explained the alleged scheme: Medicaid recipients who lack access to transportation can use approved transportation providers to travel to and from covered medical services. These providers receive reimbursements from Medicaid for the rides they provide. From April 2018 to March 2023, Daler and Damir Yuldashev allegedly billed Medicaid for fictitious trips and added fake tolls to their trips to inflate their costs. “DYD’s claims often added toll charges of $15 to as much as $50 when the journey did not incur any toll at all. As a result of their scheme, DYD allegedly illegally overcharged Medicaid over $2.3 million,” the announcement stated.

Daler and Damir Yuldashev, along with Nigina Iskandarova, also allegedly made kickback payments to Medicaid recipients to recruit passengers in order to bill for more rides. James said such payments were illegal and “undermined the businesses of other transportation providers in the Hudson Valley.” She further alleged that some passengers were paid thousands of dollars each to take rides that allowed DYD to collect tens of thousands of dollars in fees per passenger.

Daler and Damir Yuldashev were arrested on July 2 and charged with grand larceny in the first degree, two counts of health care fraud in the second degree, five counts of medical assistance provider prohibited practices, and six counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree. Nigina Iskandarova was also arrested on July 2 and charged with four counts of medical assistance provider prohibited practices. The grand larceny charge carries a maximum sentence of up to 25 years in state prison and the kickback charges against Iskandarova carry a maximum sentence of up to four years in state prison.