Local students bring holiday cheer to Museum Village

The Washingtonville High School Tri-M Music Honor Society participated in Museum Village’s Gilded Age Christmas festivities on December 14 and 15. From 12 to 3 p.m., talented students filled the air with the sounds of the season, performing a delightful selection of holiday songs.

This experience was made possible by the support of WHS music teacher Ari Contzius and WHS Social Studies teacher Dawn Vandervloed, who is also a member of the Museum Village Board of Trustees.

Their guidance and collaborative efforts fostered a unique opportunity for students to showcase their musical talents while contributing to the community spirit of the holiday season. The performances included captivating vocal renditions, mesmerizing flute duets, and a powerful brass ensemble, creating a truly unforgettable experience for both the performers and the audience. A last-minute addition to the Sunday program were two S.S. Seward middle school students. In addition to the musical performances, WHS volunteers contributed to the festive atmosphere at Museum Village’s Gilded Age Christmas by assisting with craft activities for visitors of all ages.