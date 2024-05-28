Local musician, historian awarded Arts Mid-Hudson grant

A 2023 recipient of last year’s community arts grant from Orange County, New York Arts Council, Woodbury historian and local musician Alex Prizgintas was recently notified that he is being awarded a 2024 community arts grant from Arts Mid-Hudson.

“Recognition for my work throughout the year is most gratifying,” said Prizgintas. “There are those days when you wonder and sometime doubt that what you are doing matters, so these awards certainly help bolster and encourage me to delve further and dive deeper into it.” And “it” is what keeps Prizgintas quite busy. Arts Mid-Hudson serves Orange, Ulster and Dutchess counties, providing arts consulting, community engagement, programs, and funding for the arts.

When not being a student (he recently graduated with his master’s in public administration from Marist College), leading the Woodbury Historical Society of Highland Mills as its president, or writing articles for various journals and magazines, he can be often found packing all his gear — cello, mixer, amplifier, guitar pedals, looping station, computer, wireless mic, and miles of cables — to get to a live performance at a library, distillery, community center, assisted living facility, or senior housing.

“Last years I booked 135 dates and this year I have already exceeded that number and expect this year to reach 150 bookings.”

To learn more about Alex Prizgintas and his work in the Hudson Valley, visit alexprizgintas.com.