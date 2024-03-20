x
Local dancers perform at NYC Youth American Grand Prix

Monroe. The dance competition featured performances by Macy Benza and Evie Morris of the Orange County School of Dance.

Monroe /
| 20 Mar 2024 | 10:25
    Dancers from the Orange County School of Dance.
Two dance students from the Orange County School of Dance recently performed in NYC’s Youth American Grand Prix ballet competition: 14-year-old Macy Benza of Central Valley and 13-year-old Evie Morris from Monroe.

The Orange County School of Dance also hosted its ninth Dance Invitational with Dutchess Dance Company/Ballet Arts Studio, Hudson River Performing Arts Center, Little Feet Dance Company/Orange County School of Dance, The Dance Center, and The Dance Emporium in attendance.

According to the organizers, the dancers performed to a sold-out audience.

The dance school has several other events planned in the coming months. Upcoming performances include a show at the Little Feet Theater featuring the Little Feet Dance Company on Saturday, April 21 at 4:30 p.m.; the spring play “Complaint Department and Lemonade,” slated for Saturday, May 18 at 7 p.m.; another performance on Sunday, May 19 at 3 p.m.; June dance recitals starting Saturday, June 2 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.; the spring musical “Mean Girls, Jr.” on Saturday, June 8 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 9 at 3 p.m.; the spring ballet “Little Mermaids” on Saturday, June 15 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.; and then music recitals the week of June 18 at 7 p.m. For more information, email orangedanceschool@gmail.com or call 845-782-2482.