Library Road Trip 2025

This summer, the Ramapo Catskill Library System (RCLS) invites residents of all ages to take part in the RCLS Road Trip 2025, a fun and family-friendly program designed to encourage exploration of the vibrant public libraries across Orange, Rockland, Sullivan, and southern Ulster counties.

Running from June 30 through September 30, the Road Trip challenges participants to visit as many RCLS member libraries as possible. Along the way, visitors can find out what makes each location unique, whether it is a makerspace, historic architecture, a seed library, or special programs that reflect the character of the local community.

To get started, participants can pick up an official Travel Log at any RCLS library. Inside, they will find fun facts, visit challenges, space to collect stamps, and more. Each library visit earns one entry into a system-wide monthly prize drawing. For every five new libraries visited, participants receive bonus entries into the grand prize drawing.

Participants can also engage online to earn entries by joining the RCLS social media contest. Follow RCLS for updates, photos, and chances to share Road Trip adventures.

“The RCLS Road Trip is more than just a fun summer activity; it is a celebration of how libraries connect and inspire communities,” said Grace Riario, Executive Director of RCLS. “Every library has a story, and we invite everyone to come discover them.”

For details, a list of libraries, and to shop for official Road Trip merchandise, log onto www.rcls.org and click on RCLS Road Trip and RCLS Swag.