Large crowd fills Railroad Green in Warwick for Hands Off! protest rally

A large, enthusiastic crowd estimated at more than 600 braved chilly, rainy weather to fill Railroad Green in the Village of Warwick on April 5 at a Hands Off! rally.
Local people spoke about effects of the government funding cuts the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is implementing. In addition to humans, two “penguins” showed up.
Social Security, medical research, healthcare, veterans’ benefits, LQTBQ+ rights, special education and the justice system were addressed.
Rally-goers in the crowd also hoisted signs with their own concerns.
State Sen. James Skoufis made a surprise appearance, and attorney Michael Sussman explained the new organization Orange County Cares. Sussman is a Democratic candidate for Orange County Executive.
Hands Off! events occurred in about 1,200 locations in all 50 states, and 600,000 people had registered to participate nationwide. Hands Off! is an organization supported by a coalition including political, civil rights, consumer, women’s, environmental and union groups. www.handsoff2025.com