The Town of Monroe compost facility will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. rain or shine on November 9, 16, and 23. The facility is located at 813 Lakes Road, Monroe.

The Highway Department compost facility will remain open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be available to residents until it is shuttered due to winter weather.

For questions, contact the Highway Department at 845-782-8583.