‘Key to the Village’ awarded to former supervisor Robert Till

Woodbury Mayor Andrew Giacomazza awarded Robert Till the Key to the Village at the Feb. 22 Woodbury Village Board meeting. Till, the former town supervisor, has worked in several positions that benefited Woodbury.

“Mr. Till began his service to our community as the real property data collector. A title I believe doesn’t even exist anymore. He then moved on to become the assistant administrator of the engineering and building department, another title that does not exist anymore. Then onto the board of assessment review and finally serving 10 years as the town supervisor for the town of Woodbury from 1986 to 1995,” Giacomazza explained.

“His tenure as supervisor is still being felt today. There are so many people that began their careers in the village and town working for Mr. Till. He who hired them and who cultivated them, and just inspired them to be more than just what they were,” added Giacomazza. Some of the people inspired by Till were present at the meeting.

“This is a great honor for me to accept this award. I never expected it and I have to give my gratitude to all the people that worked here in the town of Woodbury, both then and now. You have no idea what a crew you have. I give all the glory to those people,” said Till. “I loved the job, even with all the hassles, because it’s great working out of the hassles and solving those hassles.” Congratulations to Robert Till for winning this award.

Moratorium extended

The village board voted to extend its moratorium (Local Law No. 11 of 2023) on issuing permits and certificates of occupancy for another six months.

The board had received a letter from resident Libra Bankes asking for an exemption from the moratorium. “The reason for this urgency is that the building moratorium is causing my family unit great financial hardship and discord. For this reason, I am asking for the moratorium to be lifted on my lot,” the letter reads. However, the moratorium was initially instituted after the village’s water supply was deemed at a “critical juncture.” According to the resolution extending the moratorium, this move aims to “protect the public health, safety and welfare of the residents of the Village and to maintain the status quo of residential and nonresidential development in the Village.”

The extension will allow for the installation of a new well and testing for Woodbury property owners, or for future developments that may impact the water supply.

Other Business

The fire department had two equipment requests: bailout harnesses and carry bags for $2,129.70 and two water rescue suits for $1,780. Both were approved.

Mickey Phillips, the water superintendent, addressed well maintenance, and noted that the wells are in the process of being rehabilitated. “I’m hoping it’s done by the end of April at the latest, because we need it for the spring,” he said.

Trustee James Freiband addressed the lack of Zoom for board meetings. “I would like to make sure though that we do somehow get the information about the Zoom or absence of Zoom as a very prominent note in the village website,” he said. Anyone wishing to attend these meetings should arrive in person until further notice.

The Woodbury Community Ambulance raised over $2,500 at its Heart Dance on Feb. 10. “That puts our grand total at around $40,000 over the years.” said Trustee Victor Ferrarelli.

Trustee Susan Ciriello mentioned that “Shrek the Musical” will be presented at the Monroe-Woodbury High School on March 8 at 7 p.m. and March 9 at 2 p.m. She also noted that “Little Shop of Horrors” will be performed at the Monroe-Woodbury Middle School on March 14 at 7 p.m., March 15 at 7 p.m., and March 16 at 2 p.m.

Finally, Giacomazza said he wants to enhance Cromwell Lake. “Cleaning it up is the first option. The second option is hopefully looking for a public access point so that people can once again enjoy fishing,” he said.

The next board meeting will be held on March 14.

Editor’s Note: This story was updated to include information regarding the moratorium extension.