Job fair coming to the mall Oct. 10

The Galleria at Crystal Run will be holding an in-person job fair on Thursday, October 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lower level near Center Court. The “Get Hired Job Fair” is sponsored by Attending Home Care and media sponsor 92.7 WRRV.

This event will allow local employers to interview and hire workers, and to help job seekers connect with businesses who need their skills. Employers from a variety of industries will be in attendance looking for candidates at all skill levels, including (but not limited to):

Guardian Veterinary Services

Ultimate Care

NYS Department of Corrections

Ethan Allen Workforce Solution

Greystone Programs Inc.

Any-Time Home Care, Inc.

West Point Child & Youth Services

Attending Home Care

Exploria Resorts

New Horizons Resources, Inc.

Banter by Piercing Pagoda

This event is free to attend for all job seekers. Employers interested in participating in the upcoming job fair can also contact the Galleria at Crystal Run Advertising Department, at DawnRayl@pyramidmg.com. For full details and information regarding the Get Hired Job Fair event, visit galleriacrystalrun.com.