Independence Day road closures

Please be advised that the following roads will be closed between 3 and 11 p.m. on July 3 for the Independence Day Celebration:

- Lake Street between Stage Road and State Route 17M

- Millpond Parkway between State Route 17M and the Bourbon Street parking lot

- Millpond Parkway at Smithfield Court

Detours will be clearly marked around these areas. Residents and visitors are encouraged to plan ahead and allow extra travel time.

For questions or further information, please contact: Lieutenant Timothy Young at (845) 782-8644.