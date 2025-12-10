Inaugural wellness conference

Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus praised the Orange County Department of Emergency Services for hosting a highly impactful and first of its kind First Responder Wellness & Resiliency Conference on Dec. 3 at The Barn at Villa Venezia in Middletown.

The event, themed “Wellness Beyond the Call,” brought together police, fire, EMS, and public safety professionals from across Orange County for a powerful and informative program focused on mental health, peer support, and resiliency. The conference featured a lineup of speakers that included Sgt. Aaron Lohman (NYPD Health and Wellness Resiliency), Det. Dina Campbell (NYPD Health and Wellness Peer Support), Ret. CWO Alan Mack (Orange County Emergency Services), and special guest keynote speaker Darryl Strawberry, who delivered inspirational remarks about being both resilient and community focused.

“It was an inspirational event, and I was grateful for the opportunity to be a part of it,” Neuhaus said. “I’m proud to have created the position in our Emergency Services Department that focuses on peer support and ensuring that our first responders have the resources they need to care for their own mental health. They do difficult work every day on our behalf and it’s gratifying to give back to them by providing events that focus on them and their needs. Keynote Darryl Strawberry and the other speakers did a wonderful job addressing the importance of resiliency and community involvement with the attendees.”

The conference was free to attend and supported by NYS Cares Up, which funds resiliency and wellness initiatives for uniformed personnel across New York State. Attendees participated in sessions that addressed addiction recovery, peer support, perseverance, and practical strategies to build mental and emotional resilience. Orange County continues to invest in innovative programs that promote health, readiness, and long-term well-being for all first responders.

Orange County Peer Support Coordinator Phil Salinardi emphasized how vital this conference is for those who respond to the community’s most difficult moments.

“It was great to see the efforts of the Emergency Services Team pay off at our successful 2025 Wellness and Resiliency Conference,” said Salinardi, who is Orange County’s First Responder Peer Support Program Coordinator. “It’s a testament to his support of our first responders that County Executive Neuhaus supported the creation of the Peer Support Program in the County. Today’s keynote, Darryl Strawberry, and the other speakers stressed with to attendees the importance of taking care of one’s own health and mental health to care effectively for others. I’m looking forward to continuing that conversation.”