In the name of hope, let’s rock

Warm summer sun shined down on Smith’s Clove Park in Monroe as close to 200 people joined together to rock out for a good cause known as American Cancer Society’s (ACS) Gold Together for Childhood Cancer initiative on Aug. 27.

The benefit concert was spearheaded by Kristi Greco and Kate Corsitto, Senior Development Managers at the American Cancer Society, Inc., and was brought to fruition with the help of the event committee and several volunteers including visionary Josh Lask.

“The idea of this event started with the vision of one volunteer, Josh, who wanted to do more and bring more awareness of ACS’s mission to Monroe, his community,” said Corsitto.

From there the Hope Rocks for Kids was born.

Originally proposed as event along the millponds, the event was moved to Smith’s Clove Park where kids could feel more at home.

“Kristi came to me with the idea of having it by our concert series” said Mayor Neil Dwyer. “I suggested moving it to Smith’s Clove Park where there are things for kids to do, I could bring in bounce houses, there is a stage, it was a perfect location.”

The event thus far has raised $6,300 with other fundraising happening this September, Childhood Cancer Awareness month. The goal is to reach more than $10,000.

Plans for a 2024 Hope Rocks for Kids are already underway.

“The Village of Monroe is fully committed to good causes like this,” Dwyer said. “It is what makes us a great community.”

Essential information

If you would like to donate, please reach out to Kristi Greco at Kristi.Greco@cancer.org

The Gold Together for childhood cancer movement at ACS was created by childhood brain cancer survivor Cole Eicher, who envisioned a Gold Together team at every Relay For Life event starting with his team in St. Petersburg, Florida. One child had a vision to make a larger impact through joining together.