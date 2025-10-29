In brief...

Fall 2025 Compost Schedule

The Town of Monroe Compost Facility is open to residents of the unincorporated Town of Monroe (outside of the villages). Village of Monroe and Village of Harriman residents should contact their respective municipalities for addition information on disposal options. The facility is located at 813 Lakes Road in Monroe and is open on Saturdays Nov 1, Nov. 8, and Nov. 15 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents must have ID. Brush must be under 4 feet in length and no larger than 5 inches in diameter. No logs or wood will be accepted and no commercial or business waste is permitted.

Contact the Town of Monroe Highway Department at (845) 782-8583 with questions.

Intuitive Medium Gallery Event Nov. 13

Monroe Gives presents an intuitive medium gallery event with Deborah Hanlon at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6) on Thursday, Nov. 13 at American Legion Post 488, located at 532 Lakes Road in Monroe. There will be light desserts, cash bar and attendees are encouraged to bring their own food. Ticket donation is $70. Log onto https://shorturl.at/pkw2S to reserve a spot.

Hat and Glove collection

This holiday season, the Village of Harriman will be collecting new hats and gloves for children and adults in the community who are less fortunate.

All donations can be dropped off at the at the Village of Harriman, 1 Church St., Harriman, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or at the Harriman Police Station, 1 Church St., anytime. Please bring donations by Friday, Dec. 5.

Village officials will be working with a local group to ensure the items get to the people who need them most.

For additional information, call (845) 783-4421 Ext. 104.