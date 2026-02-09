Impact of proposed Chester facility raised, debated

Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) tactics and concerns over the impact of a proposed Chester-based ICE detention facility on local water and sewer infrastructure were raised at the Feb. 2 meeting Monroe Town Board meeting.

Monroe resident Carol Sotiropoulos, speaking on behalf of Hands Off Hudson Valley, asked the Monroe Town board to join the Town of Chester and other local governing boards in adopting resolutions opposing the detention center. She also asked the board to adopt a resolution supporting the proposed Mandating End of Lawless Tactics (MELT) Act requiring policing agents, with the exception of SWAT teams, to be clearly identified and prohibiting masks and a second resolution in support of the New York for All Act, which would prohibit state and local police officers from collaborating with ICE to enforce federal immigration laws, sending people into ICE custody, and sharing sensitive information with ICE. The act would also prohibit ICE agents from entering non-public areas of state and local property without a judicial warrant and require people in custody to be notified of their rights before being interviewed by ICE.

Councilwoman Mary Bingham expressed support of the acts and her desire for immigrants in Monroe to feel safe and understand that the board is here to work for the community.

Councilman Luis Rivera objected to immigration enforcement efforts he said he felt were unconstitutional and said local government is not required nor permitted to ignore warrantless detentions, coerced questioning, racial profiling and other practices that bypass judicial oversight and raise constitutional concerns. He added that fear of unlawful detention creates distrust amongst residents and can cause victims to avoid reporting crimes and witnesses to fear cooperating with law enforcement.

Rivera said the Monroe Town Board will not allow the town to be used for unconstitutional conduct and expressed its support for immigration policies that are enforced within constitutional bounds.

“What we do not support is the erosion of civil liberties under the guise of expediency. So, our approach is simple and principled. We comply with judicial warrants,” Rivera said. “We respect due process. We protect constitutional rights. We do not participate in actions that violate them. This is not radical. This is the rule of law as it was intended in the U.S.”

Richard Colon of Monroe shared his experience dealing with criminals who have entered the United States illegally, saying that many are involved in dangerous activities, including human trafficking. He said while he does not agree with certain immigration enforcement tactics, he was unsure if the town should adopt a hands-off policy, as ICE is a federal entity.

Councilwoman Bethany Stephens acknowledged Colon’s concerns and said she believes ICE has a necessary organization for national and local security. Stephens also recognized Sotiropoulos’ concerns regarding certain immigration enforcement tactics that violate civil rights and were causing fear in the community, which she could see getting worse with the construction of an ICE facility in Chester.

Monroe resident Daniel Burke spoke about the proposed detention facility’s impact on local sewers, as its use would mean the town paying to handle the increased costs and additional burden on the Harriman treatment plant.

Monroe Town Supervisor Maureen Richardson said she has been in touch with Chester Town Supervisor Brandon Holdrige regarding the proposed facility’s impact on local water sources, including Walton Lake. As a neighboring municipality, Monroe typically has a voice in the state environmental quality review and other environmental application processes, Richardson said.

Affirming views expressed by fellow council members, Richardson said the militarization of ICE is just not something the town can accept.

“We’re not looking to turn a blind eye to the impact to our residents and our environment. That’s not something that we would choose,” she said.