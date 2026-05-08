Ice Cream Trail now accepting new stops

Orange County Tourism and Cornell Cooperative Extension Orange County are inviting local ice cream shop owners and operators to apply for inclusion in the Orange County Ice Cream Trail.

To be considered for inclusion, ice cream shop owners must complete a short survey at https://shorturl.at/ZP7sw by May 15.

Participation is free, and businesses selected for the trail will benefit from regional promotion through tourism.

To see the current list of parlors on the Ice Cream Trail, click here: https://shorturl.at/QO5OD.

For questions or more information, please contact Maire Ullrich, mru2@cornell.edu.