Hunting, trapping licenses now on sale

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced that hunting and trapping licenses and Deer Management Permits (DMPs) for the 2025-26 season are now on sale.

Licenses and permits can be purchased online, at any of DEC’s license-issuing agents, or by calling (866) 933-2257. Hunting and trapping licenses are valid from Sept. 1 through Aug. 31 each year, while annual fishing licenses are valid for 365 days from date of purchase.

DMPs (tags for antlerless deer) are available at all license-issuing outlets, by phone, or online through Oct. 1, 2025. DMPs are used to manage the deer herd and are issued through an instant random selection process at the point of sale. Because the chances of obtaining a DMP remain the same throughout the application period, hunters do not need to rush to apply. Call the DMP Hotline at 1-866-472-4332 for details.

All first-time hunters, bowhunters, and trappers must pass one or more courses before they can purchase a license. Online and in-person courses - which include a field day where new hunters can get hands-on experience - are also available. All in-person courses are free, but space may be limited and courses fill quickly, so be sure to sign up early. For a list of courses, registration instructions, and ways to obtain study materials, log onto https://shorturl.at/KvFQ4.

All the requirements to earn a New York State hunter education certificate can also be met by completing DEC’s online hunter education course and passing the exam. Upon passing, participants will receive a hunter education certificate so they can purchase a hunting license. Participants must be New York State residents and the cost of the course is $24.95. The online course can be found at www.hunter-ed.com/newyork/.

Hunters should have the following ready when buying a license:

* Complete contact information (e.g., name, address, email address, telephone number). For those who want their license and/or tags emailed, a valid email address is required.

* DEC customer ID number (if applicable)

* Proof of residency (e.g., driver’s license or non-driver’s ID with a valid New York State address)

* If purchasing by phone or internet, a valid credit card

* If not already entered in DEC’s automated licensing system, you must provide proof of hunter or trapper education certification or a copy of a previous license for all hunting and trapping license purchases.

New York State is also offering an online bowhunter education certification course. Upon passing, hunters will receive their bowhunter education certificate so they can purchase a bowhunting privilege. Participants must be New York State residents. The $30 online course can be found at www.bowhunter-ed.com/newyork/.

Beginning this week through Nov. 30, the DEC Call Center is operating from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday; from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays; and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 16 and Sunday, Dec. 7. Regular call center weekday hours resume on Dec. 1.

For additional information, log onto the DEC’s General Sporting License Information webpage at https://shorturl.at/Zh8Bw.