Hotline for non-emergencies launched

The Town of Monroe recently announced the launch of its Community Concerns Hotline designed to assist residents in reporting non-emergency community concerns and quality of life issues in the Town of Monroe.

Residents with either concern are encouraged to call (845) 783-1004 and leave a message to report it. Next, a follow-up phone call to further discuss the concern will be given.

Residents should be sure to provide as much detail as possible when reporting issues, including location, time and any specific observations. Photos and videos can also be helpful should any additional information be required when the concern is investigated. If the concern is related to a matter outside of the town, the appropriate municipality should be contacted.

As always, 911 should be dialed for all emergencies.

With resident safety at the forefront of town efforts, the town continues to explore intermunicipal agreement opportunities with local law enforcement agencies and will keep residents posted on the progress as it works to ensure concerns are addressed in a timely manner.