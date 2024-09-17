Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties announces five-star rating

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) recently named Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties among its list of five-star rated organizations in its most recent star rating report.

The rating was based on satisfaction ratings given by caregivers, as measured through Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) surveys. Five stars is the highest rating in CAHPS Hospice Survey. Results are calculated and publicly reported every other quarter.

According to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan, CMS paused its rating system during the COVID-19 pandemic but restarted it in August of 2022. During that year Hospice of Orange & Sullivan was rated four stars.

“The organization focused on continuous performance improvement to better the care provided to our patients and their loved ones, and it paid off,” stated Sandra Cassese, president and CEO of Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties. “This achievement is a testament to our employees’ commitment to providing top-notch quality care.”

Hospice of Orange & Sullivan is the only hospice in the Hudson Valley to achieve a five-star rating during this most recent reporting period and one of only six hospices in New York State to do so as well. CMS uses various quality measures to rate hospices. Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties exceeded both state and national benchmarks for all the quality measures in the report. The data collected by CMS is available for viewing at the Medicare.gov/care-compare website.

“Receiving this five-star rating is a profound honor and a testament to the exceptional care and dedication of our entire hospice team. This recognition not only highlights the remarkable efforts of our staff but also reaffirms our commitment to providing compassionate and high-quality support to those in need,” said Charles Milich, chair of the Board of Directors, Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties.